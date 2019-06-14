Director Khalid Rahman's Malayalam movie Unda starring Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan, has recieved positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Unda (Bullet) is an action comedy film and director Khalid Rahman has co-written the script and dialogues with Harshad. The flick has been produced by Moviee Mill and distributed by Gemini Studios. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.10 hours.

Unda movie story: The film revolves around the story of a unit of nine men police, who travel from Kerala to a Maoist affected area in Chhattisgarh for the Parliamentary election duty. Sub-inspector Manikandan CP (Mammootty) leads the unit in this mission. How his team handles a volatile election season forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Khalid Rahman deals with a contemporary burning issue in India and he has given a realistic touch to the movie Unda, which laced with humour that makes this serious subject engaging and entertaining. According to the audience, the slow-paced narration marks the beauty of the film.

Performance: As a police officer, Mammootty has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Unda. Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory, Ranjith, Bhagwan Tiwari, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Chien Ho Liao, Asif Ali, Vinay Forrt, Sudhi Koppa and others have done justice to their respective roles and they are also assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Unda has decent production value and Prashant Pillai's background score, Sajith Purushan's beautiful picturisation, action, dialogues and Nishad Yusuf's editing are the attractions on the technical front, according to the audience.

Unda movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to read audience's verdict.

Venugopal‏ @venuvakeel

Good first half report for #Unda . Malayalam industry desperately needs a big hit. #Virus which had promising start at box office could not sustain the momentum in the weekdays .

Muhammad Adhil‏ @urstrulyadhil

#Unda Interval : Very much engaging so far.Tension building and characters works well with timely humours.Its a treat to watch @mammukka breathing into his characters. #Unda : Regardless of how 2nd half turns out S.I Manikandan will be one of the best characters @mammukka has done. At his natural best

NidhunChand‏ @NidhunChand

#Unda Excellent First half Megastar Shining once again #mammootty #mammoottyfans

Ibru7412‏ @Ibru74121

First half perfection #Unda

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#Unda Interval: Khalid Rahman succeeds in bringing in the tension and mood the script demands plus the situational humours.Relatable characters are another strength. @mammukka Overall Good first half

Friday Matinee‏ @VRFridayMatinee

#Unda First Half - Very Good First half with lot of natural comedies associated with it. @mammukka in another dimension of police officer Sub -Actors DOP and Bgm are good add-ons. Good Making by #Khalid. First half ends with an interesting lead to second half #UndaReview

Forum Reelz‏ @Forum_Reelz

#Unda: Interval : Journey Of Kerala Police Battalion To Chattisgarh & Their First 2 Days Forms The First Half Good First Half With Light Moments

Prasad Mani‏ @Rasa_Prasad

#Unda - 1st Half - #Unda - never mind how 2nd half will be, @mammukka 's character as manikandan is one of ATB.

South Indian Boxoffice_Off‏ @Box_officeoff

#Unda #Mammootty Unda movie Review - Mammoka another superb acting - Classic mood Film (NoT a mass movie) - Slow pace story - lagging screenplay but some comedy scenes included - 1st half good 2nd half average climax okay - average songs movierating:2.7/5 one time watchable

Movie Trackers‏ @movie_trackers

#Unda : Interval Good and promising first half Well scripted and well directed. #Mammootty - another perfect role as a police officer. Great effort from #KhalidRahman

Suneer pappinisseri‏ @suneerLH

Director #Khalid carried a pace throughout the first half without an up or down. Terrific character performance by #Mammukka and #Shine #Unda

xavier antony‏ @xaviera05270820

#Unda 1st Half - Very Gud 1st half with lot of natural comedies associated with it. @mammukka in another dimension of police officer Sub -Actors DOP and Bgm are good add-ons. Gud Making by #Khalid. 1st half ends with an interesting lead to 2nd half #UndaReview #Unda

Jebin Mathew‏ @Im_JEBIN