After months of anxious wait, the trailer of Mammootty's 'Unda' has been finally released, and within one hour, the video clip has racked up more than 1,20,000 views on YouTube. The trailer indicates that this film will be a realistic action movie, and audiences will once again see Mammootty playing the role of a daredevil police officer.

Unlike other police movies where Mammootty used to play the role of top-ranked officers, 'Unda' seems to be standing out, as, in this film, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a conferred sub-inspector named Manikandan.

The basic premise of 'Unda' is also very interesting. The film will portray the journey of a Kerala police team travelling to a Naxal affected area in North India for election duty. In their journey, they face many problems, and one among them is the shortage of ammunition.

In one scene, we can a Kerala policeman saying that they have age-old weapons, less number of bullets, and a lathi. Through this movie, the director is apparently trying to talk the necessity of advancing the Kerala police force, especially in this time where issues like terrorism and Maoism have started knocking the doors of the South Indian state.

Mammootty looks raw and stylish in the trailer and it is sheer pleasure to see the megastar portraying roles that suit his age. The supporting star cast including Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Renjith, and Arjun Ashokan was also given ample screen space in the trailer.

'Unda' is directed by Khalid Rahman who made his grand debut in Mollywood with the movie 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam'. Prashant Pillai has composed the music of the movie, while the camera is cranked by Sajith Purushan. The film is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar in the banner of Movie Mill and Gemini Studios.

'Unda' is expected to hit the theatres on June 15.