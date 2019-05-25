"Everybody loves to act, but 99 percent of the people are hesitant to open up this desire. But I followed my dream, did a lot of hard work, and finally entered the film industry," says Ijaaz Ebrahim, the young Mollywood star who recently made his debut with the movie 'An International Local Story' directed by Harishree Ashokan.

Even though the film received mixed responses from the audiences, everybody hailed the performance of Ijaaz Ebrahim and his brilliant portrayal of Tini Tom's childhood days in the movie. With his beautiful smile and elegance in acting, Ijaaz Ebrahim has already captured the minds of the audiences, and he has already signed two movies; an untitled flick and another film named 'Oru Vadakkan Pangali'.

In a recent interaction with International Business Times, India, Ijaaz opened up about his journey that finally turned fruitful.

"From the age of six, I have been acting in various dramas and short films. However, being a person from Edappal, a small town in Malappuram district, I did not get enough exposure. But I was not ready to drop my dreams. After completing my business management course from Bangalore, I relocated to Cochin and started a movie promotion companies named Mollywood Mad and Oolas Media," says Ijaaz.

Ijaaz revealed that his company has successfully done online promotions for superhit movies like Fahadh Faasil's 'Varathan' and Joju George's 'Joseph'. While running the movie promotion company, Ijaaz developed a good rapport with many Mollywood actors and directors, and it was young star Arjun Ashokan who initially identified the acting talent in Ijaaz.

"It was Arjun Ashokan who initially asked me whether I am interested in acting. It was a very joyful moment, as I was expecting such a question for many years. I sent Arjun chettan some photos, and he soon sent it to Harishree Ashokan, director of An International Local Story. After the audition, they selected to me play the role of Tini Tom's childhood, and surprisingly, my character had some high-voltage fight scenes choreographed by Mafia Sasi, " added Ijaaz Ebrahim.

This promising young star also made it clear that he wishes to continue his career as both an actor and a movie promoter.

"Acting is my passion, and my business is bread and butter. I am currently promoting Mammootty's Unda," concluded Ijaaz.