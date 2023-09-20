In a significant development that has set the stage for the worldwide release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-anticipated film 'Leo,' starring the iconic Thalapathy Vijay, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's distributor in the United Kingdom, has made an exciting announcement. 'Leo' is all set to grace theatres worldwide on October 19, with a special premiere scheduled for October 18 in Tamil Nadu, India.

What makes this news even more intriguing is Ahimsa Entertainment's commitment to showcase 'Leo' in its unaltered form in the UK. In a statement posted on their social media platform, the distributor expressed deep respect for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's creative vision, ensuring that not a single frame of the film will be subject to cuts for its UK release. This decision is a testament to the belief that every frame of 'Leo' is essential, allowing audiences to experience the movie in its raw, unfiltered glory.

The UK audience can look forward to immersing themselves in the world of 'Leo' exactly as envisioned by the director. Once the film has reached a wide enough audience, Ahimsa Entertainment plans to offer a 12A friendly version, making it suitable for viewers aged 12 and above. Younger audiences, below the age of 12, will be allowed to watch the film in theatres only if accompanied by an adult.

For Indian audiences, 'Leo' is set to release in its uncut version on OTT platforms, providing a chance to experience the film without alterations. It's worth noting that the cuts made to the film, particularly in the song 'Naa Ready,' involving lyrics that promote alcohol and smoking, are specific to the Indian release and do not apply to the UK or other international markets.

'Leo' marks the fifth feature film in Lokesh Kanagaraj's illustrious career and is rumoured to be the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and more. The film's cinematography is masterfully handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator of Kanagaraj, serves as the editor.