As the festive season approaches, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office is all set to witness a flurry of exciting movie releases over the next three long weekends. From action-packed thrillers to family dramas, there's something for everyone in the upcoming lineup.

Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend - September 15, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 and Mark Anthony, two highly anticipated films, are set to grace the screens on September 15, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Chandramukhi 2 promises to deliver spine-tingling horror and suspense, while Mark Anthony offers a gripping storyline that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Gandhi Jayanti Weekend - September 28 & 29, 2023

The Gandhi Jayanti weekend brings a plethora of cinematic treats, with not one, not two, but four releases. On September 28, film enthusiasts can catch Skanda, Rules Ranjann, and Mad. Each of these films offers a unique blend of entertainment, ranging from action-packed sequences to heartwarming family stories. Adding to the excitement, PeddhaKapu1 will hit the screens on September 29, promising to cap off the weekend on a high note.

Dussehra Weekend - October 19 & 20, 2023

As Dussehra approaches, the box office is set to sizzle with a trio of releases on October 19. Bhagavanth Kesari, Leo, and Ghost are expected to take moviegoers on unforgettable journeys filled with drama, intrigue, and suspense. On October 20, Tiger Nageswara Rao will continue the cinematic celebration, offering a perfect way to wrap up the long weekend.

Film enthusiasts in Telugu States can look forward to a diverse array of cinematic experiences over these upcoming long weekends. Whether you're a fan of horror, action, drama, or family-oriented entertainment, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office has something special in store for you.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable season at the movies!