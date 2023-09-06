Popular actor and Lok Sabha Member Divya Spandana represents Mandya in Karnataka. She is widely recognized by her screen alias Ramya.

The Kannada cinema star has time and again proved her acting mettle in Kannada Cinema and has also been part of various Tamil-language films. Her remarkable talents have earned her numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards South, a Udaya Award, and a Karnataka State Film Award. However, a sudden piece of news about Divya's demise shook the nation.

Here's what happened.

The claim

On September 5, 2023, the news of Ramya's sudden demise surfaced online. Fans were shocked upon hearing the untimely demise.

In fact, several reports claimed that the reason for her death was allegedly due to a cardiac arrest. Many individuals on X have expressed their condolences in response to these claims.

The fact

The reports claiming Divya's demise due to cardiac arrest are false. The actor is hail and hearty.

International Business Times India verified the news and has got to know that Ramya is fine and she is in France and is absolutely fine.

What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) September 5, 2023

Take a look

I just spoke to @divyaspandana She’s well. En route to Prague tomorrow and the to Bangalore. — Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 6, 2023

Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana⁩ for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore. ? pic.twitter.com/1kN5ybEHcD — Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 6, 2023

A source close to International Business Times, India, said, "Ramya is fine and she was having dinner with Chitra Subramaniam."

"She's fine! She's leaving for Prague tomorrow and then to Bangalore via Frankfurt. She will start shooting in October," Chitra told International Business Times.

As Divya Spandana is active on social media, both X and Instagram, her latest posts dated just ten hours ago give out details that she is fit and fine.

Amid Ramya's death hoax, the actor has taken to X and shared a tweet, which read, "What's in a name? A lot, apparently."

Cause of the rumour

It has been reported that a prominent PRO had tweeted the news but subsequently deleted the post. Within a matter of minutes, the inaccurate information had spread widely.

In fact, Wikipedia has also updated Divya Spandana's death before confirming it as a hoax.

Who is Divya /Ramya?

Apart from being an impeccable actor, Divya has achieved great heights in her political career. Divya Spandana achieved recognition when she won a by-election in 2013, becoming a Member of Parliament representing the Mandya constituency in Karnataka. However, she faced defeat in the subsequent general elections the following year.

Her cinematic journey?

Ramya's claim to fame in the film was opposite Suriya in "Surya SO Krishnan." Her last film appearance was in the Kannada movie "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," which was released in Telugu as "Boys Hostel." Notably, she was replaced by Rashmi Gautham for the Telugu version.

Claim Reviewed :

Fake news about actress Divya spandana's death goes viral

Fact-Check:

Claimed By :

Social Media.

Fact Check :

False