'Yatra 2,' directed by Mahi V. Raghav, is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Yatra,' which revolved around the life of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. This time, the focus is on YS Jagan, and the director has promised to explore the emotional bond between father and son. Initially, Dulquer Salmaan was approached for the role, given Mammootty's portrayal of YSR in the original. However, Dulquer turned down the offer, expressing concerns about potential political repercussions.

Dulquer Salmaan's decision

Dulquer Salmaan cited worries about the political implications and potential harm to his film career as reasons for rejecting the role of YS Jagan in 'Yatra 2.' He deemed the portrayal of a prominent political figure a risky endeavor, prompting his polite decline of the opportunity.

Jeeva steps in

Following Dulquer Salmaan's refusal, the director, Mahi V. Raghav, reportedly turned to Tamil actor Jeeva, who agreed to take on the role of YS Jagan. The film is currently in production, and shooting is expected to conclude soon. The release is planned to coincide with the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections in 2024.

'Vyuham' - Another YS Jagan Biopic

In addition to 'Yatra 2,' another film titled 'Vyuham' under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma is in production as well. This two-part biopic will delve into the challenges faced by YS Jagan after the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the life of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Teasers released by Varma hint at the political obstacles Jagan encountered and his subsequent growth in the world of politics.