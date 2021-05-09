After hours of speculation and distress, remnants of a Chinese rocket named Long March 5B finally landed on the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago. As the news surrounding the uncontrolled re-entry of the Chinese rocket surfaced online, several people believed that the impact could happen in a populated area, causing devastating results. However, China downplayed the dangers, and the Asian power revealed that the rocket will burn up as it enters the earth's atmosphere.

NASA criticizes China

As the Chinese rocket managed to penetrate through the earth's atmosphere, NASA has criticized the nation over its opaque space programs. In a recent statement, NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson urged China to maximize the transparency of their space operations.

"Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations. It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris. It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities," said Nelson in the statement.

Hours of distress, finally much-needed relief

As the news regarding the uncontrolled entry of the Chinese rocket surfaced online, space scientists did not rule out the possibility of this object hitting the ground. After analyzing the trajectory, scientists also predicted the probable point of impact could be India, Australia, or New Zealand. Fortunately, the rocket finally ended up in the Indian Ocean without causing any casualties or infrastructural damage.

Amid all those speculations surrounding the risk of a potential ground crash, American physicist Jonathan McDowell had assured that the debris will most likely end up in the ocean.

"n ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble (unless we get news of debris in the Maldives). But it was still reckless," wrote McDowell on his Twitter page.