Popular American physicist Jonathan McDowell has revealed that the free-falling Chinese rocket named Long March 5B has already entered the earth's atmosphere. McDowell also made it clear that the out-of-control Chinese rocket might have landed somewhere in the Indian ocean.

McDowell made this revelation after talking to insiders at the United States Space Force department.

09.04 AM: The exact location where the Chinese rocket hit is somewhere near the Maldives.

08.59 AM: The rocket most likely had its landing on the Indian ocean.

We believe the rocket went down in the Indian Ocean, but are waiting on official data from @18SPCS — Space-Track (@SpaceTrackOrg) May 9, 2021

08.57 AM: Jonathan McDowell says ocean re-entry was statistically most likely.

An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble (unless we get news of debris in the Maldives). But it was still reckless — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 9, 2021

08.52 AM: According to Chinese officials, the rocket made its re-entry above the Indian ocean.

08.48 AM: A tweet from Space Track suggests that the rocket is down.

Everyone else following the #LongMarch5B re-entry can relax. The rocket is down. You can see all relevant information and updates here on Twitter/Facebook, so there is no need to keep visiting the space-track dot org website. — Space-Track (@SpaceTrackOrg) May 9, 2021

08.43 AM: According to media reports, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has confirmed that the rocket has crash-landed somewhere in the Indian ocean, very near to the southern tip of India.

China now reporting https://t.co/dHSJVoItCY that the rocket reentered at 0224 UTC at 72.47E 2.65N which is right over the Maldives. If correct will be interesting to see if we get reports from there pic.twitter.com/NQovz33pqg — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 9, 2021

08.40 AM: American physicist Jonathan McDowell urges people to wait for the confirmation. However, he suggested that the rocket might have fallen into the Indian ocean.

So still waiting for Space Force confirmation, but indications are (with low to moderate confidence) the rocket probably came down somewhere over the Indian Ocean. — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 9, 2021

08.39 AM: Fresh visuals from Turkey shows the Chinese rocket screeching across the skies.

08.36 AM: China apparently announces re-entry of rocket above Indian ocean. Official confirmation awaits.

08.32 AM: Exclusive visuals from Israel surfaces online.

#CZ5B Confirmed sighting from Haifa Israel opprox 2:11 UTC. It was a little bit early and northern than predicted. Bright object on the left is Jupiter.@planet4589 pic.twitter.com/aJYbs0qoXy — CYA (@CYA90930064) May 9, 2021

08.30 AM: Jonathan McDowell shares video taken from Oman.

Claimed observation from Oman which if genuine would imply the reentry was underway with impact over the Indian Ocean https://t.co/Ix6nqUv20d — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 9, 2021

Spoke with the team. We have indications the ? is down. Once they get radar confirmation of nothing in orbit (after 0300UTC) they will release the final message with time. Y’all can stop hiding in your bunkers. @SpaceTrackOrg — MotherOfAllLaunches (@Skitt0608) May 9, 2021

"Insiders at SpaceForce reporting that data indicates the rocket has indeed reentered, but waiting for confirmation (i.e. it correctly fails to show up on radar next time around). Presumably somewhere between the Middle East and Australia. Stay tuned," wrote McDowell on his Twitter page.