Popular American physicist Jonathan McDowell has revealed that the free-falling Chinese rocket named Long March 5B has already entered the earth's atmosphere. McDowell also made it clear that the out-of-control Chinese rocket might have landed somewhere in the Indian ocean. 

McDowell made this revelation after talking to insiders at the United States Space Force department. 

09.04 AM: The exact location where the Chinese rocket hit is somewhere near the Maldives. 

08.59 AM: The rocket most likely had its landing on the Indian ocean. 

08.57 AM: Jonathan McDowell says ocean re-entry was statistically most likely. 

08.52 AM: According to Chinese officials, the rocket made its re-entry above the Indian ocean. 

08.48 AM: A tweet from Space Track suggests that the rocket is down. 

08.43 AM: According to media reports, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has confirmed that the rocket has crash-landed somewhere in the Indian ocean, very near to the southern tip of India. 

08.40 AM: American physicist Jonathan McDowell urges people to wait for the confirmation. However, he suggested that the rocket might have fallen into the Indian ocean. 

08.39 AM: Fresh visuals from Turkey shows the Chinese rocket screeching across the skies. 

08.36 AM: China apparently announces re-entry of rocket above Indian ocean. Official confirmation awaits. 

08.32 AM: Exclusive visuals from Israel surfaces online. 

08.30 AM: Jonathan McDowell shares video taken from Oman. 

"Insiders at SpaceForce reporting that data indicates the rocket has indeed reentered, but waiting for confirmation (i.e. it correctly fails to show up on radar next time around). Presumably somewhere between the Middle East and Australia. Stay tuned," wrote McDowell on his Twitter page. 

