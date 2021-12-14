Terrorist attack on J and K police bus leaves many injured; two died, two critical Close
In a bizarre incident, a man committed suicide after killing his 10-year-old specially-abled son as a fallout of some domestic dispute due to financial crunch in Sampangiramnagar locality of Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Suresh(40) an auto driver and had married Lakshmi 15 years ago. The couple was dejected as their son was specially-abled.

suicide
Representational ImagePixabay

Soon after, Suresh developed back problems and he was caught in a financial crisis as he could not arrange money for his son Uday Sairam's treatment. Meanwhile, differences cropped up between the couple which led to frequent quarrels.

On Monday, While his wife was asleep, he carried the boy and threw him down the water sump and closed it. Later, he went to an isolated place near a railway track in Sheshadripuram and hanged himself.

Death
Death (Representational Picture)Flick/ BMN Network

After waking up, Lakshmi searched for her son frantically and found his body inside the sump. Suresh's body was also tracked by police by the evening.

An investigation is on.

