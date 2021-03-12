In a tragic incident, a student of class 12, shot himself with a country-made pistol after his father failed to arrange money for his school fees.

The student, Anoop Kumar, 17, was allegedly humiliated in school and told that he would not be permitted to appear for the exams until his dues are cleared.

His father, Parmeshwar Dayal, works as a labourer and told police that his son was upset because he could not arrange Rs 8,000 to pay his school fee.

The boy's father told reporters, "Anoop had asked for Rs 8,000 on Monday and I told him that I am trying to arrange for it. But his school was not ready to wait anymore and they kept pressuring him to deposit the fees. I am a poor labourer and do not have any agricultural land or cattle to sell. On Wednesday, Anoop came back home from school and asked for the fees but I did not have the money so he shouted at me. After sometime, we heard a gunshot from his room. We rushed and found him lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot. I will never be able to forgive myself in life."

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said, "The boy's father told us that his son killed himself because he could not arrange the money for his school fee."

Nigohi station house officer Manohar Singh said, "We are trying to find where he got the country-made pistol from. The family has not given any written complaint against the school administration, but we have sent the body for autopsy."