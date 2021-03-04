In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old from Karnataka's Mahalingapur town who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash was found moving on an autopsy table just before doctors prepared to open him up.

The man was brought to a private hospital in a critical condition on the weekend, where doctors declared him dead taking him off a ventilator.

His family then moved him to a nearby government hospital where he was to undergo a post-mortem examination on Monday. Relatives told local media that a pathologist saw the body move as it lay on the autopsy table.

Government health officials confirmed the incident that the injured man was then immediately admitted to another hospital, where his condition was improving.