Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, there has been a huge push for local and indigenous products. The Indian Army and its various sects have actively been pushing for locally-produced artilleries. After closing a major Rs 48,000 crore-worth deal to procure 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets from HAL for the Indian Air Force, another major feat has been achieved.

The Ministry of Defense proudly announced India's first indigenous 9mm machine pistol, which has been designed and developed by DRDO and Indian Army, Infantry School, Mhow and DRDO's Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. Dubbed as ASMI, which translates to pride, self-respect and hard-work, the new machine pistol has a huge potential for exports in addition to being used by our forces.

Meet ASMI – India's own machine pistol

Here are some fascinating facts about Asmi and what makes this development such a huge achievement for India.