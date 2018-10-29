UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the deepening political crisis in Sri Lanka and called for restraint from all parties in the island country.

Guterres is following the latest developments in Sri Lanka with great concern, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement, referring to Sunday's shooting by a bodyguard of a former minister at a crowd, Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

The shooting, which resulted in one death and two injuries, was a violent turn of the pollical crisis in the country following President Maithripala Sirisena's dissolution of the cabinet on Saturday and the swearing in of a former strongman as Prime Minister.

Guterres called on the Sri Lankan government to respect democratic values and constitutional provisions and process, uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of all Sri Lankans, said the statement.

The UN chief urged all parties to exercise restraint and address the unfolding situation in a peaceful manner, it said.