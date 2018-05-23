UM Motorcycles will launch its 230cc twin models in September

UM Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace revealed at Auto Expo 2018

The Renegade twins are priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom

UM Motorcycles, the American motorcycle maker in association with UM Lohia Two Wheelers, launched Renegade Commando and Sport S bikes in 2016 and updated the range with the Commando Classic and Commando Mojave in 2017. The company is now gearing up for the launch of its most affordable bikes and launch details have been revealed.

"In September this year, we plan to launch a 230cc bike. Before that, we will also launch two variants of existing products. Over the next two years, we plan to launch a 450cc and a 650cc bike. So by 2020, we will have a product portfolio ranging from 230cc to 650cc," UM Lohia Two Wheelers CEO Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

The 230cc bikes in question are Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace which UM Motorcycles revealed at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The motorcycles were priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while it remains to be seen whether the company will retain the same pricing at the time of launch.

The Renegade Duty twins are powered by 223cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that develops 17bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 17Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a five-speed transmission. UM claims both the Duty range motorcycles will return about 41kmpl fuel efficient as per ARAI certification.

The Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace are essentially same bikes barring some cosmetic differences. The headlamps cowl in both motorcycles are slightly different and the Duty Ace comes with bar-end mirrors. The Duty Ace comes in café racer styled covered pillion seat while the Duty S gets full-size seats for rider and pillion. In addition, the Duty S comes with solid matte colour options while the Duty Ace gets a sportier dual-colour option.

The Renegade Duty range has single-pod instrument console. An LED UM logo below the round headlamp, LED lights on all four sides, blind-spot mirrors, puncture-resistant tyres and a wider seat are the other notable additions to the Renegade Duty twins.

Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace come fitted with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care of by a 280mm single front disc and rear drum brake. They run on 17 alloy wheels up front and 15 alloy wheels at rear wrapped in 120/80 section and 130/90 section tyres respectively.