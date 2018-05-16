UM Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace are priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-Delhi

UM Renegade Duty twins will draw power from a 223cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine

Vegas Edition is based on the Sport S and it gets some visual changes

American bike maker UM Motorcycles had entered the Indian market in association with UM Lohia Two Wheelers in 2016. The cruiser bike range of the UM Motorcycles, including Renegade Commando, Commando Classic, Commando Mojave and Sport S, is regarded as affordable rivals against pricier Harley-Davidson bikes. Two years down the line, UM Motorcycles India is planning to expand its model range to seven models from the current four.

The three models in question are Renegade Duty S, Renegade Duty Ace and Renegade Sport S Vegas Edition. UM Motorcycles had showcased all three bikes at the Auto Expo 2018 and a report in ET Auto confirms that the three bikes will be launched in this financial year.

UM Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace

The company had announced the prices of Renegade Duty S and Renegade Duty Ace at the Auto Expo. The most affordable bikes from the brand will be retailed at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and bookings are expected to start soon.

The UM Renegade Duty twins are powered by 223cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that develops 17bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 17Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a five-speed transmission. UM claims both the Duty range motorcycles will return about 41kmpl fuel efficient as per ARAI certification.

The UM Renegade Duty twins are essentially same bikes while certain cosmetics give them a separate identity. The headlamps cowl in both motorcycles are slightly different and the Duty Ace comes with bar-end mirrors. The Duty Ace comes in café racer styled covered pillion seat while the Duty S gets full-size seats for rider and pillion. In addition, the Duty S comes with solid matte colour options while the Duty Ace gets a sportier dual-colour option.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Other additions in the new Renegade Duty twins are single-pod instrument console, an LED UM logo below the round headlamp, LED lights on all four sides, blind-spot mirrors, puncture-resistant tyres and a wider seat.

UM Renegade Sport S Vegas Edition

As the name suggests, the Vegas Edition is based on the Sport S which is currently on sale while it gets some visual changes. The Vegas edition boasts off Matt Black paint job with red accents on the body.

The UM Motorcycles Vegas Edition will come fitted with flashy stuff such as the LED headlight, quilted seat with a rear cowl and LED DRLs on the side body panels. The handlebar, instrument console with digital display, fuel-tank, alloy wheels and the exhaust are all borrowed from the Sports S.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

It will be powered by a 280cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, coupled with a six-speed transmission.