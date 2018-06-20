The demand for affordable adventure motorcycles in India has witnessed robust growth in the past couple of years. BMW Motorrad's G 310 GS, Hero MotoCorp's XPluse and KTM 390 Adventure are some of the upcoming dual-purpose motorcycles. It look like the American bike maker UM Motorcycles is also planning to enter the new yet challenging biking segment of India.

Though UM Motorcycles India has not mentioned its plan to enter adventure motorcycling yet, its two adventure bikes have been spotted in India recently. The models in question are the Hypersport and the DSR II. The picture has been taken by folks at Bikers for Good and at what appears to be one of the company's dealerships. UM Motorcycles India is expected to launch the Hypersport and the DSR II in the upcoming festive season.

The Hypersport has a typical dual-purpose bike styling with raised mudguard, large fuel tank extensions, and small headlamp. The Hypersport spotted in India features a lower and scooped seat which is expected to be ideal for the shorter riders. The model is expected to pack a 230cc mill that also powers the UM Renegade Duty twins launched at the Auto Expo 2018. The air-cooled, single-cylinder develops 15.5bhp and peak torque of 17.7Nm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The UM DSR II comes with wire-spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), a digital-analogue instrument cluster, full-LED lighting and USB charging. However, it is not certain how many of these features will be part of India-spec. The UM DSR II will also draw power from the 230cc mill.

The new UM adventure bikes will be plotted against the Hero XPulse and hence it will be priced competitively. To keep the price in check it appears that the USD fork from the international version has been dropped for a conventional telescopic unit. Both bikes come with disc brake at either end and ABS will be standard.