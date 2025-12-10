Ultrahuman Ring gets a Diesel makeover in new global edition; costs ₹43,889

Ultrahuman has launched a new Diesel Edition of its Ultrahuman Ring, marking one of the brand's most prominent global fashion collaborations to date. The limited-edition model pairs Ultrahuman's sensor-packed health wearable with Diesel's aggressive design language.

The Ultrahuman Ring—already known for tracking sleep cycles, heart rate, recovery, activity and metabolic strain—retains its full feature set in the Diesel Edition. Users also get ovulation insights, stress and recovery monitoring, and caffeine cut-off recommendations, positioning the ring as one of the more comprehensive, subscription-free health wearables in the market.

For the Diesel Edition, the ring comes in two finishes: shiny silver and distressed black, both stamped with the brand's signature Double-D insignia. The charging base and packaging have also been redesigned in Diesel's high-contrast red aesthetic. Battery life remains at four to six days, with automatic syncing and data privacy controls identical to the standard Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Ultrahuman received over 700 submissions through its Community Edition Project for 2025, but the Diesel Edition sits outside that programme and serve as a separate global design collaboration. The move also underscores Ultrahuman's positioning as a premium lifestyle-tech brand competing with global smart ring makers including Oura and Samsung.

The Diesel Edition is now available across major global markets, including the UK (£469), EU (€559), Japan (¥84,800), Australia (A$879), UAE (AED 1,929) and in India for ₹43,889. The ring can be purchsed through Diesel stores, diesel.com, ultrahuman.com, Amazon and selected retail partners.