Ultrahuman, a leading name in wearable health technology, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Oura Health Oy and Ouraring Inc. in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit accuses Oura of unlawfully using Ultrahuman's patented technology, which includes advanced features like women's health tools, circadian health instruments, and a glucose monitoring platform.

The patent in question, granted by the Indian Patent Office, protects the unique integration of sensors and onboard processing in the Ultrahuman Ring AIR. This technology provides users with detailed insights into sleep stages and recovery, among other health metrics.

Ultrahuman alleges that the Oura Ring 4 has incorporated these elements without authorization, thus infringing on its patent rights.

The Indian Patent Office has granted Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. patent number IN 549915, titled "Electronic Ring Including Sensors for Monitoring Health and Fitness Parameters." The patent, issued on September 10, 2024, protects a smart-ring design that integrates multiple health-tracking technologies within a layered architecture.

According to the filing, the ring features outer, middle, and inner layers, with the middle layer housing a printed circuit board (PCB) embedded with PPG, temperature, and motion sensors, alongside a battery and wireless charging coil. An adhesive layer with thermal conduction and electrical insulation binds the structure, while an onboard microcontroller processes sensor inputs to generate advanced health insights such as sleep stages, sleep scores, and readiness levels.

The patent, which carries a 20-year validity from March 4, 2022, will remain in force until March 4, 2042.

An Ultrahuman spokesperson emphasized the company's dedication to innovation, stating, "We've been deeply focused on helping people do more with their health data by building cutting-edge, non-paywalled features."

Ultrahuman has been at the forefront of innovation in the smart ring category, introducing features that prioritize consumer access to health data without mandatory subscriptions. The company's advancements include the world's first AFib detection on a smart ring and clinical-grade women's health innovations, achieved through the acquisition of viO Healthtech in the UK.