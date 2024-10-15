Samsung is expanding its wearable device portfolio in India with the much-awaited announcement of pre-reservations for its Galaxy Ring in India. The Galaxy Ring, a smart ring equipped with Galaxy AI features and sensors, is designed to deliver a differentiated experience to users. The device fits comfortably on users' fingers like a traditional ring, providing accurate, uninterrupted health data for personalized health solutions.

The Galaxy Ring is designed with an optimal form factor that brings convenience as per the users' needs. The ring adorns a titanium finish for enhanced durability and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is rated 10ATM, built to withstand water depths of up to 100 meters, performing seamlessly in all conditions.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung is letting customers pre-reserve their Galaxy Ring by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, select retail stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. As an added incentive, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring during this period will receive a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4999 upon purchase.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring health tracking

The Galaxy Ring is not just a wearable device; it's a personalized health solution. It features technology that helps users understand their health and body mannerisms easily. Blending a sleek, timeless design with cutting-edge health tracking features, the Galaxy Ring will be available in 9 different sizes, ranging from size 5 to size 13.

Weighing just 2.3 grams (for size 5) with a narrow 7.0 mm width, the Galaxy Ring is ultra-lightweight and compact, designed for providing comfort during both day and night wear. It offers up to 7 days of battery life, providing users with a long-lasting endurance best suited for busy lifestyles.

The Galaxy Ring is powered by Samsung's innovative Health AI, delivering personalized health experiences that track users' energy levels, sleep stages, activity, heart rate, and stress levels. It allows users to set and forget, simplifying health tracking while providing personalized coaching and insights.

The Galaxy Ring also integrates with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, enhancing the connected experience for users. It offers features like 24/7 health tracking in synergy with Galaxy smartwatches, gesture controls, and Smart Find for added convenience.

The Galaxy Ring's launch in India is a significant milestone in Samsung's journey in the wearable technology market. The global wearable tech market, which was worth about $120.54bn in 2023, is expected to touch $157.94bn in 2024. By 2032, it is expected to reach $1,415.26bn. Major companies in the wearable technology market include Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Huawei, and Fossil Group.

The Galaxy Ring's launch also comes at a time when Samsung overtook Apple to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in terms of volume globally, according to research firm IDC. At the time, Samsung had a market share of about 20.8%, while Apple had a market share of around 17.3%.