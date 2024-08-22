Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is setting new standards in the foldable smartphone market with its refined design, improved durability, and enhanced features. The Z Fold 6 is noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 239 grams, which is quite a feat given the sophisticated design language.

There may not be major design revamps, but there are evident changes that make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a substantial upgrade from the Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also impresses with its robust build quality. But there's more [a(i) lot more] to this new foldable than meets the eye.

Display: A visual treat

Samsung's foldable series has become an elite style statement, a title which undisputedly belonged to the iPhones for years. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there's a refinement to that excellent design, which gives precedence to usability.

The aluminium frame provides a sturdy hand feel, but it is also made durable by a scratch-resistant matte finish, which also keeps fingerprints at bay. Samsung enhanced the protection on this one with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is on both the front display and back, alongside an IP48 water resistance rating—although it still lacks dust resistance, which remains a concern in dusty environments. But at least the gapless hinge design doesn't let dust get in and settle on the crease when the main display is not used for days.

Speaking of the hinge, it has been improved in design, which is now lighter and stronger. The dual-rail hinge design offers increased durability and shock resistance, and it instantly gives us an elevated level of confidence in everyday use. Alas, the crease on the main display is still visible, but it is so much better now. You'll have to go looking for it.

Samsung delivers its excellence in display technology by providing an exceptional display experience on the Fold 6. The device features a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.3-inch cover screen, both utilizing Dynamic LTPO AMOLED technology. There's nothing that'll make you wow on paper, but the real-world performance speaks volumes, which is what matters most.

The main screen has a resolution of 1856x2160 pixels with a pixel density of 374 PPI, while the cover screen offers 968x2376 pixels and 410 PPI. With a peak brightness of 2600 nits and support for HDR10+ and Widevine L1 certification, we never faced any visibility issues with the Z Fold 6 in all lighting conditions. It makes for an excellent device for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

What we loved the most is the display's adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth animations and transitions, enhancing the overall user experience. The under-display selfie camera on the main screen is well-hidden, giving that true expansive display like no other.

Performance: Leading the pack

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets the best. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Pretty powerful specs right there.

In terms of real-world usage, the device handles multitasking, gaming, and media consumption without breaking a sweat. If you have to pit it against other foldables in the market, as few as they may be, the Fold 6 will outperform them. It delivers flagship-grade performance, but the real money is in the UI, which has been perfected to meet the requirements of the foldable screen.

Having used the phone for some pretty intense gaming sessions, the Fold 6 kept its cool. Besides that power-efficient chip, credit needs to be given to the larger vapor chamber, which manages heat efficiently for a smooth gaming experience without noticeable thermal issues.

The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner, which works efficiently. It was great last time around, so no complaints there. Yet, those flat sides make a huge difference in accessing the fingerprint sensor and the physical buttons, which have solid feedback.

Software and AI

Running on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a familiar and user-friendly interface. Making the UI suitable for foldable screens hasn't taken away the essence of the OG OneUI. Apps are snappy and responsive. The high and adaptive refresh rate makes transitions from one screen to another real smooth.

Samsung promises seven years of Android and security updates, providing long-term peace of mind for users. But what makes the Fold 6 stand out is the suite of AI features to enhance productivity and creativity. Take the Notes app, for instance, it comes with AI-powered formatting, summarizing, and translation features, which is impressive. Other AI tools, like Sketch to Image and the Interpreter feature, are perfect examples of using AI to perfection. These AI features truly enhance functionality in real-world case scenarios. Another great feature is using the camera viewfinder to solve mathematical equations. It's genius.

Take a look at how they work below:

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. While the camera performance is solid, especially in daylight conditions, the ultrawide camera, lacking autofocus, can produce softer images. In low light, some shots can show noise and underexposed subjects. But Samsung's camera prowess is usually reserved for the flagship S-series and the foldables follow its lead year after year. But that doesn't mean the camera is bad in any sense. For most users, the camera setup you find on the Fold 6 will exceed many expectations, but not if you're looking for S24 Ultra-level goodness.

Having used the Fold 6 camera for various occasions, including some outings and a wedding, the results are enough to show that it is a highly capable camera phone. The portraits are flawless in outdoor lighting, and even in indoor setups, you'll find them to be fantastic. The edge detection and the bokeh is on point and work well at 3X zoom as well. Even the ultrawide shots come out pretty good, considering. The colours are quite close to what the primary and telephoto manage to capture, the distortion around the edges isn't evident and the shots are bright and detailed for the most part.

The 4-megapixel under-display camera is adequate for video calls, not really for selfies but Samsung got you covered with the 10-megapixel cover camera, which performs better across all lighting conditions. But it is also easier to shoot with the main camera and use the cover screen as the viewfinder. The holding position might be tricky, but if you can work it out, the results will be well worth it.

Take a look at some of the camera samples shot on the Fold 6 below:

Battery Life

The 4,400mAh battery in the Z Fold 6 offers respectable performance, lasting nearly a full day under heavy usage. With mixed-use, users can get slightly more than a day. However, Samsung's decision to stick with 25W fast charging is disappointing, especially in 2024 and for its asking price. The device charges from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, but a full charge takes over an hour—which needs some serious revamp. It's also worth noting that not much has been changed in the battery compartment, so expecting a major bump is reaching for the stars. But Samsung could've easily changed that.

Verdict: The Best Foldable Yet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a remarkable device that delivers on its promises, making it an ideal choice for multitaskers and tech enthusiasts alike. With its top-notch displays, snappy performance, and innovative AI features, the Z Fold 6 offers a compelling experience that feels like multiple devices rolled into one. While the camera and charging speeds could see improvements, the Z Fold 6 is still the best foldable Samsung has produced, cementing its place as a leader in the evolving foldable market.