Samsung expands Galaxy Ring sizes; enhances sleep tracking [details]

Samsung has announced the expansion of its Galaxy Ring product line, introducing two new larger sizes of 14 and 15. This expansion will extend the range from sizes 5 to 15, making the product more accessible to a broader audience. The new sizes will be available in 15 additional markets starting in February, bringing the total to 53 markets.

The Galaxy Ring, known for its comfort, lightweight fit, and extended battery life, emphasizes everyday wellness with a particular focus on sleep. Since its global launch in July 2024, the Galaxy Ring has expanded to 38 markets, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE, U.K., and the USA.

Expanding Markets and Sizes

The expansion will also include 15 additional markets, namely Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia. The Galaxy Ring will be offered in eleven sizes, ranging from 5 to 15, including the two newly added larger options and in three colors – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.

In addition to the Galaxy Ring expansion, Samsung is also updating the Samsung Health app to provide advanced features that help users achieve a good night's sleep. These updates include the Sleep environment report, Sleep time guidance, and Mindfulness tracker. The Sleep environment report, in collaboration with SmartThings, assesses factors such as temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity in the room, providing advice on how to optimize the conditions of your surroundings.

Revolutionizing Sleep Health

The sleep time guidance feature suggests optimal bedtime tailored to unique sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. It goes beyond sleep analysis, providing actionable insights for better sleep, recommending the most suitable sleep times based on a combination of your sleep quality and daily routines. The new Mindfulness tracker empowers users to improve their mental health and achieve a better night's sleep. Users can monitor their moods and follow Samsung Health's guides for breathing exercises and meditations, all easily accessible within a single tracker.

The new sizes of Galaxy Ring will begin to roll out for purchase starting January 22. Customers can find their perfect fit at home with a free sizing kit from Samsung.com or visit a nearby Samsung store.

Samsung's focus on sleep health is not new. The company has been integrating sleep-focused features in its Health app, taking sleep tracking to a whole new level. The Sleep Environment Report, which brilliantly integrates Samsung Health with SmartThings, is a leap forward in sleep technology. By adding comprehensive environmental metrics to sleep analysis, Samsung isn't just tracking your rest—it's helping you actively improve it.

The Galaxy Ring is equipped with an 18 to 23.5 mAh battery and a 361 mAh charging case. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and is protected to 10ATM and IP68 standards. The gadget can measure heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep quality, and track menstrual cycle and fitness activities. Users receive personalized advice based on artificial intelligence, and all fitness features are available without additional subscriptions.