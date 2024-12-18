Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology, is set to make an announcement at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The event, one of the world's largest tech trade shows, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2025. The company plans to unveil its new lineup of homeappliances, all powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These appliances are designed to streamline household tasks and enhance connectivity, making everyday life easier and more convenient for consumers.

The new lineup includes AI-driven refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers. Central to these devices is Samsung's "AI Home" solution, which allows users to remotely monitor and control all compatible appliances through Samsung's SmartThings platform via touch screens embedded in the products. This innovative technology enables users to control the power and settings of all connected home appliances in their houses from the touch screen on any of the products.

In addition to controlling appliances, users will also be able to access the internet and various online applications, such as YouTube and music streaming apps, on the products. This seamless device connectivity experience through screen-based AI home gives Samsung a clear competitive edge in the market.

AI refrigerator models will function as a hub for the SmartThings connectivity platform, connecting not only home appliances but also other home furnishings, such as door locks, curtains, and lightings. Moon Jong-seung, vice president of the digital appliances business division at Samsung Electronics, stated, We will continue to introduce a variety of AI home appliances and services to help users reduce household chores and enjoy a wide range of device connectivity experiences.

The Bespoke refrigerators, a part of the new lineup, are equipped with 9-inch touch screens, alongside Bespoke washing machines and dryers featuring 7-inch touch screens. The touch screens provide access to the "Map View" function, allowing users to oversee and control all connected devices in their homes. Future updates will enable advanced remote controls, such as mode adjustments and temperature settings.

Samsung's commitment to AI technology is not new. The company has been a pioneer in integrating AI into its products, aiming to make consumers' lives easier and more convenient. The upcoming CES 2025 is another opportunity for Samsung to showcase its innovative AI-driven home appliances, further solidifying its position as a leader in the tech industry.