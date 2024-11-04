Samsung has announced a series of limited-period offers on its sixth-generation foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. These offers, which include significant price reductions and additional benefits, are part of the company's biggest-ever festive promotion in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, originally priced at Rs 1,64,999, is now available for as low as Rs 1,44,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip6, initially priced at Rs 1,09,999, can now be purchased for just Rs 89,999. These price reductions are accompanied by a 24-month no-cost EMI offer, making these high-end devices more affordable for consumers.

In addition to the price cuts, customers purchasing either the Galaxy Z Fold6 or the Galaxy Z Flip6 will receive the Galaxy Z Assurance at a significantly reduced price of Rs 999. This programme, which provides comprehensive device protection, was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Rs 9,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can now avail of two claims in a year.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever produced by Samsung. They feature a perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges, enhanced Armor Aluminum, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools, including Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to Image, Interpreter, Photo Assist, and Instant Slow-mo, designed to maximize the large screen and significantly enhance user productivity. The device also features a 1.6x larger vapor chamber for longer gaming sessions and supports life-like graphics on its 7.6-inch screen, which offers a brighter display of up to 2600 nits for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Galaxy Z Flip6, on the other hand, offers a range of new customization and creativity features. With the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, users can use AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. The device also features FlexCam with the new Auto Zoom, which composes the best framing for shots by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. The new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy's defense-grade, multi-layer security platform. This platform is designed to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in three stunning colors: Silver Shadow, Navy Blue, and Pink, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Mint, and Blue. Both devices are available across all leading online and offline retail stores.