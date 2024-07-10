Samsung Electronics finally took the wraps off its latest devices, the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, bringing to consumers yet another flagship series of consumer products with great emphasis on AI integration.

Samsung Galaxy AI marked a significant milestone for the South Korean tech giant and with the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung pushes the limits on the AI integration bit in its Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are designed to maximize AI capabilities with practical use cases.

"Samsung's long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said during the launch. "Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now, enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before."

Continuing its engineering prowess, Samsung made the new Galaxy Z phones slimmer and lighter without compromising on for portability and durability. The new phones features Armor Aluminum 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making them the most durable Galaxy Z series to date.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. There is an upgraded cooling system to further boost performance with a larger vapour chamber on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 gets a vapour chamber, too, this time around.

While all these advancements are noteworthy, Samsung's emphasis on AI is unmissable. The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that enhance productivity. For instance, there's Note Assist on Samsung Notes, which offers translation, summaries, and auto-formatting for meeting notes. The Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and social media apps. The Galaxy Z Fold6's large screen also enhances the S Pen experience, allowing for more sophisticated art creation.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 offers new customization and creativity features with its 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. AI-assisted functions like Suggested replies, accessing Samsung Health updates, and selecting the next track on the music widget are right at your fingertips without opening the device. FlexCam gets a new feature called Auto Zoom, which detects the subject and adjusts framing accordingly.

In terms of security and sustainability, both devices are protected by Samsung Knox and they feature recycled materials and packaging made from 100% recycled paper.

New Buds are here, too

In addition to the new foldable devices, Samsung also launched the all-new Galaxy Buds3 series, which is powered by Galaxy AI to bring some practical features for users. For instance, the new Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro can use Interpreter in Listening mode and Voice Command to enhance functionality. The Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC optimize sound quality and smartly detect noises to cancel them out.

The Buds have undergone major overhaul in terms of design, featuring sharp looks and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro levels up with advanced hardware for a premium audio experience, with recycled materials used in their design.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro feature a Canal Type design for immersive sound experiences and the Galaxy Buds3, have an Open Type design, which is ideal for extended use. What truly stands out is the premium blade design, giving it a sharp, ultra-sleek and modern look, which is further enhanced by Blade Lights that look cool when lit up. The earbuds support the functions of pinching or swiping on the blade for seamless functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and Galaxy Buds3 series will be available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning July 24. The Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint, with exclusive colors available online.

