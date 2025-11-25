Ultrahuman Home levels up: New sleep score, snore tracking & cough analysis rolled out

Ultrahuman

India's Ultrahuman has announced a significant software upgrade to its Ultrahuman Home device, expanding it from a basic ambient tracker into a more comprehensive sleep and respiratory health monitor.

The Ultrahuman Home will now generate an Ambient Sleep Score every night, offering users a breakdown of environmental factors that influence their sleep. The score is calculated using data points such as:

Ambient light exposure Noise levels and patterns Air quality metrics, including CO₂ Room temperature Humidity

According to the company, this deeper environmental analysis allows users to understand "hidden disruptors" that affect rest—an area traditionally overlooked in mainstream sleep tracking.

Expanded respiratory health monitoring

The update also introduces an enhanced respiratory monitoring feature, powered by dual microphones and AI. The device can now detect:

Snoring intensity Cough frequency Breathing irregularities

These measurements are compiled into a Respiratory Health Score with time-stamped events. Ultrahuman says this feature is aimed at early detection of breathing disturbances, noting that chronic snoring is commonly associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

Improved integration with the Ring Air

While the Ultrahuman Ring Air remains unavailable in the US due to the import ban, users in India and other regions will see strengthened integration between the ring and the Home device through UltraSync. The platform merges internal physiological signals from the ring with environmental data from Home.

A December update will extend this integration further to include:

CO₂-linked autonomic stress responses

Analysis of blue-light impact on sleep onset

This enhanced synchronisation is expected to offer users a more complete picture of their recovery patterns.

Smart home controls on the way

Ultrahuman confirmed that the Home device will receive Matter-based smart home integration next month. The update will allow the device to automatically adjust lighting, purifiers, thermostats, and HVAC systems in real time to create an optimal sleep environment.

The company said the update is being rolled out globally starting this week.