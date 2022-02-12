Post the Covid pandemic outbreak, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar gained huge popularity in India. Meanwhile, a parallel stream of OTT platforms known for streaming erotic web series also gained attention among viewers.

IB Times India presents you with a list of five OTT platforms that stream erotic content.

Ullu App

Ullu App is undoubtedly the most popular OTT platform in India that has several adult contents in its platform. From Charmsukh to Palang Tod, Ullu App is loaded with several web series and short films that will tickle the romantic chord of viewers.

Prime Flix

Prime Flix is another OTT platform that has adult content in its arsenal. However, Prime Flix is way behind Ullu when it comes to the number of content available. Unlike Ullu App, Prime Flix also has some Hollywood and Bollywood movies in their content pool.

ALT Balaji

ALT Balaji has some semi-erotic content for audiences, and the most noted one is Gandii Baat. This series is loaded with several intimate scenes, and it is one of the best picks among adult movie lovers. Apart from offering erotic content, ALT Balaji also has some quality dramas and thrillers in its offerings.

KindiBox

KindiBox is another streaming service that offers adult web series and erotic short films for audiences. However, the popularity of this platform is not as high as Ullu App or ALT Balaji.

NueFlicks

NueFlicks is known for streaming bold content. Semi-nude scenes and forced sex scenes are available in plenty in NueFlicks. As a result, the popularity of this app has risen in recent months.

Kooku App

Another platform that offers semi-erotic content is Kooku App. One of the best erotic short films available in Kooku App is Wow Teacher featuring Rajsi Verma in the lead role.