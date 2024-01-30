Senior Cadet Captain Ulfat Khan, hailing from one of the first villages on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri district, has made history by becoming the first-ever girl cadet selected as Parade Commander at the Prime Minister's Rally during the Republic Day Camp 2024 held in New Delhi.

This momentous achievement not only brings immense pride to the JK&L Directorate and the One J&K Naval Unit but also spotlights the Government College for Women Gandhinagar Jammu, where Ulfat, against all odds, is pursuing her BA English (Hons).

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal Ulfat was selected from a pool of 2,274 NCC cadets from 28 States and Union Territories and 17 Directorates across the nation.

Ulfat's journey from a remote background to a national achiever is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience. Despite facing numerous challenges, including geographical barriers, Ulfat's relentless pursuit of excellence propelled her forward.

Born in Uri, Baramulla district in 2002, Ulfat Khan pursued her schooling in various Kendriya Vidyalayas across Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha before joining GCW Gandhinagar for her higher education. Her impressive array of NCC camps includes NSC, SNIC, RDC, Mini Sailing, and CATC, where she honed her skills and leadership abilities.

Selected with the prestigious title of Best Commander

During the Republic Day Camp, Ulfat's outstanding performance earned her the prestigious title of Best Commander along with the DG Commendation Medal Certificate, highlighting her exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to service.

Reflecting on Ulfat's achievement, Lieutenant Commander Ankur Kumar, Commanding Officer of One J&K Naval Unit NCC, remarked that Ulfat's dedication and perseverance set her apart as a role model for cadets across the Nation.

Her selection as Platoon Commander is a testament to her hard work and commitment.

Sub Lieutenant Dr. Neelima, Ulfat's ANO at GCW Gandhinagar, emphasized that Ulfat's journey from humble beginnings to national recognition is a testament to her strength and resilience. Her struggles and triumphs inspire us all.

Principal Prof. Minu Mahajan expressed her pride, stating that Ulfat's achievement is a testament to the values of discipline and determination instilled in our students. She has brought immense honour to our institution.

Group Commander, Srinagar Group, remarked that Ulfat Khan's journey from a remote area to becoming the first-ever girl cadet selected as Parade Commander at the PM Rally is truly inspiring. Her resilience and determination in overcoming challenges are commendable, setting a new standard for excellence within the NCC.

Ulfat's journey exemplifies spirit of "Nari Shakti"

Maj Gen R.K. Sachdeva, ADG JK&L Directorate, expressed that Ulfat Khan's remarkable achievement serves as a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to the NCC. Her selection as Parade Commander is a proud moment for the entire Directorate, and she is a shining example for cadets nationwide. Ulfat Khan's journey exemplifies the spirit of Nari Shakti and serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring cadets across the nation. Her historic accomplishment at the Republic Day Camp 2024 reaffirms the power of dedication, perseverance, and the limitless potential of women in the defence forces.