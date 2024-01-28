The Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Sunday achieved a big success by completing the boring of the 700-meter Nasuhere Tunnel on the highly sensitive national highway to connect Akhnoor of Jammu district with the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Boring this 700-meter tunnel on this highway was the biggest task before the BRO to complete the work of widening the track from Akhnoor to Poonch.

The construction of the major infrastructure project--National Highway 144A, connecting Akhnoor to Poonch, crossed a major milestone with the successful tunnel boring. A breakthrough ceremony was organized at the Naushera Tunnel, with the workers erupting in celebrations.

The tunnel spans an impressive 700 meters and will serve as a crucial link between Akhnoor and Poonch once the project opens to the public.

Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, who led the breakthrough ceremony, underscored the importance of this project, saying that it marks a major step in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway.

On November 25 2023 breakthrough of the Kandi tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. The progress of the national highway has taken a pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026 before its specified time

Highway is already called as "Golden Arc Road"

Road Akhnoor-Poonch, known as the "Golden Arc Road" is a very old and highly strategic 200 Km stretch that connects the South Kashmir and Jammu region to the West of Jammu Kashmir. It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch. There are four major

Tunnels in this stretch viz Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel, and Bhimber Gali tunnel.

BRO constructing crucial roads to provide road connectivity in remote areas

The Director General of Border Roads said that the BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centres in the Jammu-Poonch region.

"The Jammu-Poonch link is also on track for completion in the next few years," he added.

On the ongoing push for road projects and public infrastructure to aid the movement of the defence forces, the DG said, "The development of infrastructure is a continuous process and the Border Roads Organisation is committed to strengthening defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), and Line of Actual Control (LAC)".

"We believe in the adage " Roads Build Nation" and rededicated itself to the construction of border roads infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress", he said.