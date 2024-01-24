To frustrate the evil designs of the enemy, forces tightened security along the International Border (IB), and Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day.

While the Army deployed snipers and conducted night patrols with the latest technology to guard the LoC, jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) are on high alert on the IB to foil any attempt of infiltration.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited forward areas along the LoC in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness of the counter-infiltration grid ahead of Republic Day.

Reports said that there are reports that Pakistan will try to push terrorists into Kashmir through the LoC as most of the higher reaches in the Valley have yet not received adequate snowfall.

Usually, the mountain passes remain blocked from December to February due to the accumulation of heavy snow, but this time forces have stepped up vigil on the LoC due to a snowless winter.

Lt Gen Ghai, during his interaction with the troops, exhorted them to remain "in a high state of operational readiness" in extreme weather conditions and terrain.

Forces keeping a strict vigil on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Security forces are also keeping a strict vigil on the highly sensitive Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tightened security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of Republic Day.

Quoting a senior CRPF officer, a news agency reported that checkpoints at various locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been set up and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

"The entire highway is also being scanned with metal detectors by patrol teams. We are prepared to deal with any situation. We often receive input at such times, which can be either correct or incorrect. However, it is important to be alert in such situations. The current situation is normal. Drones are also being used to monitor the highway. A dog squad has also been deployed," the news agency reported while quoting Kartar Singh, Second-in-Command of CRPF, 137 Battalion, Udhampur.

Forces on high alert ahead of Republic Day: IGP

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdhi Wednesday said that adequate security arrangements have been made in Srinagar and other districts of the Kashmir region ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

He assured that Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies are well-coordinated with each other to ensure smooth conduct of the January 26 celebrations.

Talking to reporters at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, IGP Kashmir said police have coordinated well with other forces for a smooth Republic Day function in Srinagar and other districts as well. He said the entire security grid is vigilant, and security arrangements are in place.

In response to a query, he said there will be no restrictions on January 26 and everyone is invited to take part in the celebrations.

"Instructions have been passed for free movement of people so that they will attend and take part in celebrations in a smooth manner," IGP added.