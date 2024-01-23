Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday sounded an alert after some unidentified persons stole a vehicle from Kashmir Valley three days ago. The stolen vehicle went missing after entering the Jammu region through the Nashri tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to officials, the incident was reported on January 20, when the driver of a Tavera vehicle Mehraj Bhat started his trip from Anantnag taxi stand to Srinagar. At the Arwani underpass on NH 44, three passengers with distinct attire-one in a Pheran and the others in shirt and trousers boarded the vehicle bound for Srinagar.

The three people sitting in the vehicle asked the driver to move from one place to another. When the vehicle reached Tangan Bypass, the passengers overpowered the driver after the latter declined to drop them in Jammu. Passengers threw the driver out and took away the vehicle.

Within minutes after the incident, the driver reported the matter to the police, and a case was registered at the Police Station Nowgam. The vehicle, after being stolen, crossed Kaichachkoot toll plaza towards Srinagar approximately an hour later.

Missing vehicle entered Jammu after crossing Nashri tunnel

According to police, the missing vehicle crossed Nashri Tunnel near Udhampur at midnight on the same day and has since been untraceable.

Authorities are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing vehicle and ascertain the nature of the situation.

As the vehicle has been missing for the last three days, an alert has been sounded in the Jammu region.

Minor booked for derogatory post on social media

In the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a minor faced legal action on Tuesday for allegedly sharing offensive content on social media.

The police promptly registered an FIR at Chatroo police station against the minor responsible for the derogatory post. Authorities emphasized the continuous monitoring of social media activities by the police cyber cell, highlighting their commitment to enforcing cyber laws.

"Strict actions will be taken against those found violating these regulations," said a police official.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to address and respond to inappropriate online content within the legal framework, showcasing the authorities' dedication to maintaining a vigilant stance on cyber-related offenses in the region.