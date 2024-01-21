Taking a serious note of false content being circulated on different social media platforms, the Union Government issued an advisory on Saturday to all media outlets and social media platforms against publishing or circulating manipulated content related to the "Pran Prathistha" event at Ayodhya on January 22.

The advisory has been issued as some anti-social elements are posting provocative posts related to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on different social media platforms to disrupt communal harmony in the country.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. It is observed that certain unverified, provocative, and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order".

"In this regard, attention is invited to the following provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021", the advisory reads.

The advisory asked newspapers, private satellite TV channels, and publishers of news and current affairs on digital media to refrain from publishing and telecasting any content that may be false, manipulated, or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country.

"Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms… are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above…," the advisory further mentioned.

Consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of other dignitaries and guests in attendance. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the "Pran Pratishtha" while a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

To "eliminate unverified and false information" pertaining to the event, the I&B Ministry's advisory mentioned provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978. As per the Programme Code, TV channels cannot broadcast any programme which "contains an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes" or "is likely to encourage or incite violence".