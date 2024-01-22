Days after a female college student from Uri tehsil of Baramulla district sang Bhajan hailing lord Rama, another Kashmiri Muslim woman from north Kashmir's Kupwara district started her journey towards Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Interacting with media persons at Srinagar, Sadiqua Khan claimed that Lord Ram came in her dream and asked her to reach Ayodhya.

Sidiqua Khan from the Karnah area of north Kashmir Kupwara district told reporters in Srinagar "I have a lot of reverence for Lord Ram. I had decided to go to Ayodhya after January 22 thinking that there would be a lot of rush there on this day.

"Yesterday I was surprised when Lord Ram came in my dream and told me since you serve me always and have reverence for me, you should come to Ayodhya because I am coming there", he said and added that she has decided to start to travel toward Ayodhya on her own car.

She further said that she has decided to travel to Ayodhya and actively participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier Sayeda Batool Zehra of Uri sings "Ram Bhajan"

Before Sidiqua Khan, a teenager from north Kashmir's Uri tehsil Syeda Batool Zehra became a star after her "Ram Bhajan" went viral on social media.

The Ram Bhajan sung by Zehra is being discussed all around and her song is becoming increasingly viral before the consecration of Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

Syeda Batool Zehra, 19, who is studying in college, comes from the Syed community and was inspired by the Bhajans sung by singer Jubin Nautiyal. Zehra told media persons who approached her after her Ram Bhajan became so popular on social media.

Muslim man sends holy water from PoJK to Ayodhya

A Muslim man collected holy water from the Sharda Peeth Kund in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He sent it to India via Britain, through a chain of carriers, to be used in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Save Sharda Committee Kashmir regd has sent holy water from Sharda peeth PoK to Ram Mandir Ayodhya for pran pratishtha to be done on 22 January’2024. In a press release SSCK Head & Founder Ravinder Pandita said that we have handed over the holy water to VHP leaders through our… pic.twitter.com/MMB79MObF8 — Ravinder Pandita(Save Sharda) (@panditaAPMCC63) January 20, 2024

Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) founder Ravinder Pandita said the holy water had to take the circuitous route due to the suspension of postal services between India and Pakistan since the Balakote airstrikes after the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

Tanveer Ahmed and his team collected the holy water of the Sharda Kund at the Sharda Peethat PoJK. Our civil society member across the LoC (Line of Control) carried it to Islamabad, where it was sent to his daughter Maghribi in the UK.

"Maghribi, in turn, handed it over to Sonal Sher, a Kashmiri Pandit activist who came to Ahmedabad in India in August 2023. From there, it reached me in Delhi," Pandita said.

"We have handed over the holy water to VHP leaders through our member Manjunath Sharma, who presented it to Koteshwar Rao in Ayodhya", he said.