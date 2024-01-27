In a big success, security forces on Saturday busted a cross-border terror module involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC) in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Among the five terrorists involved in this terror module, one of them is a government teacher who was monitoring all activities of this gang.

Sharing details of the module, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that acting on credible information from police sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts Kupwara Police along with 9 PARA Field Regiment has busted a terror module involved in smuggling of various arms and ammunition.

Initially one terrorist namely Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Noor Hussain Bhat resident of Rear Sudhpora Karnah was arrested. One AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and other ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

During questioning, Zahoor disclosed the names of other members of the module.

Based on further leads, four more terrorists namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather son of the late Mohammad Yousuf Rather resident of Gabra, Karnah, Mudassir Shafiq son of Shafiq Ahmad resident of Gabra, Karnah, Ghulam Sarwar Rather son of Mohammad Yousuf Rather resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Fazal Illahi son of Qazi Mohammad Anwar were arrested.

Arms and ammunition including five AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists. The SSP said that Rather is a government teacher.

"The case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to unearth further the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material and contraband", police said.

Arms and ammunition were sent by PoJK-based LeT handlers.

The SSP further revealed that arms and ammunition were sent by two Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor son of Wali Mohammad Seikh resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal son of Qazi Syed Yaseen R/o Dhanni Karnah both at present operating from across the border.

According to the SSP both Manzoor Ahmed and Qazi Khushal had crossed over to PoJK for arms training in the 1990s.

Instead of infiltrating into this side of the LoC, both the terrorists were monitoring terror activities in north Kashmir from across the border.

Preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past the above two handlers from across were in touch with the said Zahoor who hails from a village that is in proximity to LoC with various means.

According to police the consignments so dispatched to this side from across were after that delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the said handlers as well.