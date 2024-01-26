Reiterating his resolve of the government to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday effective steps have been taken to stamp out terrorism and its ecosystem.

"Efforts are underway for a final assault to eradicate the unholy proxy war sponsored by a neighbouring country in the Union Territory", the Lieutenant Governor said while addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day function at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu after unfurling the Tricolour.

"It is the birthright of every citizen to live in peace. All efforts are being made to root out terrorism and its eco-system in J&K. Our aim is to see terror-free J&K," the LG said.

Sinha emphasized on the significance of the successful G20 conclave and said it has given a befitting reply to the enemies of humanity and sponsors of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by showcasing to the world the region's economic strength, business potential, cultural richness, and tourism opportunities.

"I pay homage to the Bravehearts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Armed Forces, and Central Armed Police Forces who laid down their lives in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. I salute the courageous soldiers, who are guarding our borders in the snow-clad mountains and dense forests, whose sacrifices, valour, and unwavering determination have ensured the pride of our beloved tricolour", he said.

Sincere efforts are being made to build modern J&K

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government has made sincere efforts to build a modern Jammu and Kashmir, which represents the ambition of the common man.

"A Jammu and Kashmir, where policies are framed with the ideals and values of humanity, where merit is valued, and an environment of peace and tranquility prevails", he said, adding, "A Jammu and Kashmir, which offers endless opportunities to youth, women, farmers, and workers, where the aspirations of the society are taller than mightiest hills, where a poor man can dream big and the entire government machinery works with dedication to make his dreams come true".

"Our first resolution for the year 2024 is to lay the foundation of a new society for the new generation, which is energized with new skills, modern knowledge, and a plethora of resources, together contributing to the rapid progress of the country", the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further said that the successful conclusion of the G20 summit, on the one hand, familiarized the entire world with the economic strength, business capabilities, cultural prosperity, and tourism possibilities of Jammu and Kashmir and on the other, dealt a resounding blow to terrorists and enemies of humanity.

"We will not rest until we strike the last nail in the coffin of terror ecosystem and the proxy war of the neighbouring country", he said, adding, "We have made sincere efforts to revive the traditional wisdom, values of thousands year old civilization, strengthen the inclusive cultural ecosystem, promotion of cultural assets along with economic growth for industrial society.

Government committed to the settlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Jammu & Kashmir administration is fully committed to the resettlement and welfare of minority communities and Kashmiri Pandit families.

"Last year, new housing infrastructure with all essential facilities was inaugurated for PM Package employees in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Shopian", he said, adding, "During the current fiscal year, construction of a total of 3,000 houses will be completed. All pending promotions have been approved, and promotions from non-gazetted to gazetted categories have been approved in the shortest possible time, as a first".

"I assure you all that we are making every effort towards ensuring that every citizen lives a life of prosperity in a dignified and honourable manner. In Kashmir Valley, all PM Package and minority community employees have been stationed at secure locations", he said, adding, "Nodal officers have been appointed in every district and Raj Bhavan to address their security and other issues".