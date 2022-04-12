Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed Ukraine during the virtual meet on Monday.

The two leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, climate action, recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, and the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said they also took stock of the significant progress made in bilateral relations in recent years.

Both leaders have agreed that further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership which would be of tremendous benefit to the two countries, and would also contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who are in Washington for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, were also present during the interaction at the White House and their US counterparts Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After the virtual meeting, Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, told a Joint Press Conference that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has many ramifications. Even countries far away are worrying about energy security, food security, commodities prices and logistics disruption, he noted.

"How to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific was also on our agenda today. We spoke of developments in and around Afghanistan that have made their ripples felt well beyond. Our conversations also covered recent happenings in the Indian subcontinent," he said.

"The bedrock of our relationship, as you would all agree, is its human element. It could be the students who come to universities, the flow of talent that defines our knowledge partnership or the indeed the technology and business relationships which promote innovation. They are all examples of the human bridge that connects our societies so uniquely. I look forward to highlighting this aspect tomorrow at an event in Howard University where I would have the pleasure of speaking along with Secretary Blinken."