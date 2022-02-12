A day after the US ambassador for International Religious Freedom said Karnataka's decision to ban hijab "violates religious freedom", Dr S. Jaishankar, minister of external affairs on Saturday said the remarks are "motivated comments" on India's internal issues.

The minister said the matter on dress code in schools is under judicial examination and the issues will be resolved through the constitutional framework.

"A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka," the ministry of external affairs said in a detailed statement.

"Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," it added.

On Friday, the US Ambassador-at-Large for IRF, Rashad Hussain said, "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls."

Karnataka extends school holidays over hijab row

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended the reopening of the educational institutes on the high court's advice in its interim order.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa) and connect matters scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom," the court said.

The hearing in Karnataka high court will resume again on Monday, while the Supreme Court has decided to wait and watch till the high court takes up the hijab ban for hearing.