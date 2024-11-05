UK to raise university tuition fees for first time in 8 yrs

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced that university tuition fees in England will increase by 3.1 per cent next year, the first rise since 2016.

The hike, attributed to inflation, will bring the maximum annual fee up to 9,535 pounds ($12,335). Alongside this, maintenance loans for students will also see a 3.1 per cent increase to help cover living expenses, reports Xinhua news agency.

Phillipson highlighted financial challenges in higher education and hinted at upcoming reforms aimed at expanding access for disadvantaged students.

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott criticised the move, suggesting it adds students to a list of those adversely impacted by recent budget decisions.

