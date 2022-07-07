UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign today as leader of the ruling Conservative Party but will continue as Prime Minister until October when a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference, the BBC reported.

The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson.

Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also stepped down.

Boris Johnson has been abandoned by newly-appointed ministers and more than 50 others in a rebellion that had left government dangerously close to standstill.

The latest resignation of eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, quitting in the last two hours, left Johnson isolated and powerless. Johnson is all set to declare that he was stepping down later on Thursday, the BBC reported.



"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader today," the BBC's political editor Chris Mason said, confirming the developments since last week.