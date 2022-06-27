UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau jokingly argued over whether they should undress, with the British leader saying that showing off his "pecs" would make him appear "tougher than Putin".

As Johnson and Trudeau sat down for talks with US President Joe Biden and the rest of the G7 leaders at the ongoing summit in Krun, Germany, the British Prime Minister asked whether the Western leaders should "take our clothes off", RT reported.

Amid mild laughter, Johnson quipped "we have to show that we're tougher than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin".

Trudeau joined in, suggesting that the group take part in a "bare-chested horseback riding display", before Johnson replied: "We've got to show them our pecs."

Shirtless photo-op

While Johnson's pectoral muscles have remained covered throughout his political career, Putin has occasionally ditched his shirt for outdoor photo opportunities, including horseback rides, fishing trips and icy swims in the Siberian mountains, RT reported.

An avid sportsman and fitness enthusiast, Putin told an Austrian journalist in 2018 that "when I am on vacation I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that".

Trudeau has also been photographed shirtless while jogging in Toronto and during a hiking trip in Quebec's Gatineau Park.

(With inputs from IANS)