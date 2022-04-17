The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that 13 top officials of Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been barred from entering Russia.

"This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy," the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

More names to be added

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also blacklisted, among others.

The Ministry added that the entry ban will be expanded in the near future to more British politicians and parliamentarians who pursue an anti-Russian policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

(With inputs from IANS)