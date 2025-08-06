The British High Commission in Chandigarh has reported significant progress in its 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign, aimed at combating visa fraud in Punjab. Launched earlier this year, the initiative seeks to educate the public about visa scam tactics, thereby safeguarding individuals from exploitation, financial loss, and emotional distress. The campaign's success has prompted its expansion into Haryana, with continued collaboration with local stakeholders and Indian authorities.

A key component of the campaign is the introduction of a WhatsApp chatbot, equipped with a scannable QR code. This tool, available in both Punjabi and English, provides official UK guidance on identifying common visa scam tactics and offers advice on secure and legal migration routes to the UK. The chatbot can be accessed via the number +91 706 525 1380, making it easier for individuals to obtain crucial information in an accessible format.

Daniel Sherry, Political Counsellor at the British High Commission, expressed satisfaction with the campaign's progress, stating, "We are pleased to be continuing our Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign in Punjab, making it more accessible with the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot QR code. Working with partners in Chandigarh and Punjab, and with the government of India, we will continue to protect those vulnerable to visa fraud."

Community Engagement and Awareness

The campaign has seen widespread engagement across key cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh. It employs a multi-faceted approach, utilizing social media outreach, posters, and grassroots-level programs involving village elders and women to spread awareness. The initiative aims to build a strong local network of partners to collectively address the issue of visa fraud.

In addition to digital tools, the British High Commission has organized two photo exhibitions in Chandigarh to engage with the local community. These exhibitions, held at the Elante Mall and Sector 17 Underpass, highlight the risks of irregular migration and provide guidance on how to avoid falling victim to visa fraud. The exhibitions serve as a platform for direct interaction with the community, further reinforcing the campaign's message.

Amandeep Grewal, Deputy Head of Mission in Chandigarh, emphasized the importance of stakeholder support in the campaign's success. "We are grateful to our stakeholders for their strong support in making 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign a success. Our mission is clear -- to protect innocent people from visa fraud. As we expand this campaign across Punjab and Haryana, we will continue raising awareness and promoting safe, legal travel to the UK," Grewal stated.

The 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign builds on these historical efforts by leveraging modern technology and local partnerships to enhance its reach and effectiveness. By providing information in local languages and engaging directly with communities, the campaign addresses the root causes of visa fraud and empowers individuals to make informed decisions.

The 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign represents a proactive approach to tackling visa fraud in India. Through a combination of digital tools, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, the campaign has successfully raised awareness and provided valuable resources to those at risk of exploitation. As it continues to expand, the campaign serves as a model for similar initiatives worldwide, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing complex social issues.