India has made a jump of eight spots to rank 77th in the Henley Passport Index's mid-year update.

India's feat is impressive, as it is the biggest climb in ranking by any country in the last six months. Earlier this year, India was ranked 85th.

The UK-based Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom allowed by those countries' ordinary passports for their citizens.

With the addition of two more countries to the visa-on-arrival list for Indians, the country now also has visa-free access to 59 countries.

The ranking reflects the number of destinations that passport holders can enter without a prior visa.

Malaysia, Indonesia, the Maldives, and Thailand are some countries that offer visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Macau, Myanmar, etc., offer visa-on-arrival (VOA).

The rankings, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), show that Asian countries are on the rise in passport power, with emerging economies like India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China closing in on traditional heavyweights like the US and the UK.

This trend is reflected in IATA data, as Asia-Pacific airlines led global air travel growth in the first five months of 2025 with a 9.5 per cent increase. North America experienced a flat market.

Singapore retained its position at the top of the index, with visa-free access to 193 of 227 destinations. Japan and South Korea followed closely with 190 destinations.

Seven EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, shared the third spot, while New Zealand joined Greece and Switzerland in fifth position.

Meanwhile, the US and UK, once ranked first globally, continued their decline. The UK fell to sixth place with access to 186 destinations, and the US dropped to 10th with 182.

The UAE rose from 42nd to 8th in 10 years while adding more visa-free destinations than any other country. A new wave of diplomatic visa waivers helped China advance 34 positions in a decade to the 60th spot in 2025.

