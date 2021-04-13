The first day of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar, falls on Saturday, April 13 in 2021. The day, which is celebrated as the New Year's Day, is known as Ugadi or Yugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The term Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga," or age, and "adi," or beginning, and hence it is called as "the beginning of a new age." Taking an oil bath, wearing new clothes, performing special poojas, preparing sweets and going to temples are part of Ugadi festival.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of Ugadi wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones.

May this year be filled with many blessings and your life be as bright as ever. Happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi be a new beginning for you filled with love and prosperity. Wishing you happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi bring joy, wealth and health to you and your dear ones.

May it brighten your life with full of happiness and blessing. Happy Ugadi 2021.

May this Ugadi bring you peace and harmony.

May the lights triumph over darkness.

May peace transcend the earth. Wishing you with all the blessing of the Ugadi festival.

Let this Ugadi usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually.

May this year showers a lot more blessings on you to make you a better person. Happy Ugadi.

May Ugadi bring you good fortune this year and always!

In a life filled up with many ups and downs, may you be able to handle the situations you come across in the best ways possible. Happy Ugadi 2021.

Let's gather around and celebrate the dawn of the sparkling new year to be filled with joyful moments, good health and surprises. Happy Ugadi wishes to your family.

Here is another Ugadi. It's time to open a new chapter in your life. May this New Year brings new ideas and hopes to make your life better. Happy new year wishes.

Wishing you a bright, blissful, delightful, energetic, healthy, great, prosperous and extremely happy Ugadi.

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa, celebrated in Maharashtra, also marks the beginning of the spring season. It is one of the major festivals of the people of Maharashtra and it is celebrated with much fervour. People dress in traditional costumes to mark the festival.

People celebrate the festival by hoisting the gudi, a bamboo stick covered with a silk cloth. A copper pot is placed inverted above the cloth. The gudi is decorated with mango tree twigs, neem leaves, flower garland and sugar sweet garland. It is hoisted atop doors on the day of the occasion of the New Year.

According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa marks the day when Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe. It is also said that Lord Rama killed Ravana and returned victoriously to Ayodhya on this day.

On this day Sindhis will celebrate Cheti Chand. Colorful rangolis with colors or flowers is another attraction that can be seen on these festivals. Whereas South Indians will celebrate it as Ugadi or Yugadhi: meaning: New Year.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervor. May the day bestow on you & your family members...Good Luck - Health - Happy Times!

Here's wishing that my rangoli adds more colors to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colorful Gudi Padwa!

May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli... Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish a plenty of peace and prosperity.