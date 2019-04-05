The first day of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar, falls on Saturday, April 5, in 2019. The day, which is celebrated as the New Year's Day, is known as Ugadi or Yugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The term Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga," or age, and "adi," or beginning, and hence it is called as "the beginning of a new age." Taking an oil bath, wearing new clothes, performing special poojas, preparing sweets and going to temples are part of Ugadi festival.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of Ugadi wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones.