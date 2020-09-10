A video submitted by an airplane passenger to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, apparently captured from a flight en route Los Angeles, a glowing UFO can be seen traveling along with the airplane.

UFO video convinces viewers

This video gained massive popularity after it was shared by popular conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed alien hunter Scott C Waring. After watching the eerie clip, most of the viewers claimed that sightings like these could be indicating alien presence on earth.

"Wow! That was amazing... I wonder what that was? Definitely a UFO," commented Medic One, a YouTube user.

"Really...??? That close and no radar eco's ? Or people having panic... great video... upstanding... more and more close every time," commented Luis Adolfo Guevara Vera, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics dismissed the alien angle, and they made it clear that the bizarre object in the clip could be most probably a reflection of the sun on the airplane's window.

Waring's explanation on UFO video

Even though skeptics dismissed the alien connection, Waring assured that this is irrefutable proof of extraterrestrial presence on earth. The self-proclaimed researcher from Taiwan claimed that these kinds of UFOs have been following airplanes since World War I and they are popularly called foo fighters.

"The lights seem to break into several round objects then unite again. They do not appear to be coming from the ground, but just above the cloud ceiling. This type of UFO was once called foo fighters because they flew alongside WWI and WWII fighter planes. Looks like aliens are still following aircraft," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The new UFO sighting has been reported just a few days after a flying vessel was spotted in the skies in Virginia. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in Virginia shared eerie similarities to the infamous tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officers.