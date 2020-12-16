A mysterious video apparently captured from the Florida coast is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, shot during the evening, multiple UFO lights can be seen hovering above the waters, and it has made many believe that something sinister is going on in the skies.

Alien base in US

As the strange UFO clip went viral on the internet, it was analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring claimed that these UFO lights strongly indicate the presence of a huge alien base on the ocean.

"The UFOs lit up so well that you could see them miles away. Absolutely amazing and great evidence. Many UFO reports are coming in from Florida over the ocean area for the last few years, this only builds upon all the old sightings...which leads me to one conclusion. There is a very large alien base below the ocean floor about 5-7 miles off the coast of Florida. This base has huge UFOs...always looking yellowish-orange lights. This is 100% proof that aliens have a base on US territory," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though Waring's explanation has convinced his followers, skeptics strongly argue that these UFO lights have nothing to do with aliens. According to these skeptics, these lights could be the Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

UFO sightings in Texas

The new UFO sighting off the coast of Florida was reported just a few days after strange lights were spotted in the skies of Texas and Ohio. The video of these events show multiple glowing objects travelling across the skies in formation, and at some point in time, they disappeared mysteriously before resurfacing in the skies.

As UFO encounters start increasing in different parts of the world, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these advanced aliens from deep space are now gearing up for a disclosure.