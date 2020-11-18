Popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has released a mysterious video that shows a grey UFO hovering above Hollywood, Florida. The video of the event was apparently captured by some passengers in a car, and the clip gained popularity after it was shared by Waring on his YouTube channel.

UFO with no wings

At the first glance, the UFO spotted in the skies looked cylindrical in shape, and it had no visible wings. The eyewitness who captured the sighting on the camera revealed that the flying object in the Florida skies was huge.

"So we noticed this huge object in the sky just sitting there by the hard rock casino in Hollywood FL. It actually blurred itself out when we started recording it was huge it didn't do much but just sit there and blurred itself out. I have tried to Google to find out what it was but I'm coming up with nothing. It was my husband, 2 kids, and I who witnessed this," said the eyewitness.

Waring connects it with Bermuda Triangle and aliens

After analyzing the creepy clip, Waring suggested that these flying ships could be coming from the Bermuda triangle. As always, Waring also hinted at the possibilities of alien hands behind these events.

"There seems to be an airport nearby, but this object has no wings, no tail no fins, or propulsion of any kind. Very strange, and I would bet this object showed up on the radar, but because it's the location of an airport, it was ignored, because they were too busy. Florida...the coast of that state is actually inside the Bermuda Triangle. We know where it came from, but where was it going?" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The new UFO sighting is reported just a few days after a child captured images of a hexagon-shaped flying object in the skies of Tennessee. Waring analyzed this sighting too, and he claimed that the UFO spotted above Tennessee was using artificial intelligence technology.