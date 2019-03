A Spanish YouTube channel named 'Verdad Oculta' has uploaded a strange video that shows an object, seemingly looking like sun sinking into the ocean. In the video, spectators can be seen shooting the eerie sighting using their smartphones. The YouTube channel also revealed that the clip was shot from California on December 25, 2018.

The video soon went viral, and several conspiracy theorists started claiming that something very sinister is going on in the skies and oceans, without the knowledge of the general public. Popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring also analyzed the video, and he claimed that aliens from deep space are using oceans as their secret bases.

"This UFO was caught by spectators who observed a UFO disguised as the sun sinking into the ocean. I have heard of such things, but this is the first good video of such a phenomenon. Underwater alien bases do exist, and since 75% of the earth is covered by water, I assume 75% of all alien bases are too," wrote Scott C Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Scott C Waring also posted some enhanced images of the sighting that shows an apparent dome in the top of this unidentified flying object (UFO).

A few weeks back, local media houses in the Philippines had reported a huge UFO sighting above the ocean. The video of the sighting was uploaded to YouTube by GMA news, and it made many people in the country believe that extraterrestrials are real. As per people who believe in this theory, most of the UFO sightings are happening above oceans, and it substantiates the fact that aliens are hiding secretly in underwater bases.

Even though conspiracy theorists consider these UFO sightings a proof of alien existence, sceptics were soon to dismiss these claims, and they believe that most of these videos are either fabricated or these clips might be the result of glitches in camera lenses.