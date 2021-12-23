Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth could be real. According to these conspiracy theorists, an advanced alien species has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years in UFOs. Adding up the heat to these bizarrely unbelievable theories, conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has uploaded a video that shows a bright UFO entering a volcano in Mexico.

UFO sighting above Volcano Popocatépetl, Mexico

In his recent website post, Waring revealed that the UFO sighting happened on December 10 above Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico. In the live cam video, a bright UFO can be seen moving very slowly, and it finally enters the volcano in an eerie manner.

"It entered the left side of the volcano, where there is a known vent. The vent in that location often spews ash, lava, and clouds every week. That's the opening I believe this UFO entered. I have long said that there is an alien base below Popocatepetl volcano. Not only have UFOs been seen passing over, around, and into the volcano, but they have also been recorded exiting the mouth. There has even been sightings by the locals of 7-foot hairy beings with huge spikes on their heels of the feet seen climbing up the volcano side without any mounting climbing equipment," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

UFO sighting sparks alien debate

Waring also suggested that this UFO sighting could be proof that aliens are having a secret base in that volcano.

"The proof is mounting, soon aliens will choose to reveal themselves to the world. Are you ready? I know I am," added Waring.

Waring later uploaded the video of the event on his YouTube channel, where it has now gone viral. Viewers of the channel, after watching the clip assured that this event could be an indication that aliens are visiting the earth.

"After watching it again there's an interesting swell in the 'exhaust' trail just before going in. A dynamic video" commented Robert Rice, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics claimed that the UFO spotted in the skies could be nothing but a meteor.